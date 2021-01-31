PGGM Investments Buys 356,451 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 356,451 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 1.99% of CyrusOne worth $175,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CyrusOne by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in CyrusOne by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 163,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 61,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Shares of CONE opened at $72.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.