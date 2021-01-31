PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,220,003 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $78,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

