PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,212,284 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 2.79% of SL Green Realty worth $117,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

SLG stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $95.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.58. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

