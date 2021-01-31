PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,398 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $132,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

