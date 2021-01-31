PGGM Investments Has $355.14 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,000 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises about 1.6% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned approximately 3.44% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $355,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 110,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 37,438 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 525,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 240,758 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 512,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Shares of HST stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

