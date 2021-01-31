PGGM Investments Has $426.21 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Welltower makes up 2.0% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned 1.58% of Welltower worth $426,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Welltower by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Welltower by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WELL shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

