PGGM Investments Has $426.21 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for 2.0% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 1.58% of Welltower worth $426,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Welltower by 1,253.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 81,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 75,538 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Welltower by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Welltower by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 310,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 142,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

