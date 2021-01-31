PGGM Investments Increases Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

PGGM Investments increased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 445,815 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for about 1.7% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PGGM Investments owned about 2.22% of Sun Communities worth $363,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 601,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,360,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

SUI opened at $143.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.58. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

