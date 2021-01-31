PGGM Investments Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.18% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $61,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $156.48 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $169.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.