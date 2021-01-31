PGGM Investments Invests $80.02 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 498,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,020,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after purchasing an additional 677,510 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $391,992,000 after purchasing an additional 427,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.44 and a 200 day moving average of $160.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

