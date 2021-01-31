PGGM Investments Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 212,623 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $96,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,969,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $156.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.62.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

