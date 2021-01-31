PGGM Investments Lowers Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,648,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,836 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty comprises 1.0% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. PGGM Investments owned about 5.34% of Terreno Realty worth $213,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,907,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 14.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after buying an additional 43,768 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 326,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 57.6% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 291,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after buying an additional 106,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $47.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.