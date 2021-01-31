PGGM Investments Raises Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,076 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 1.8% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 1.45% of Simon Property Group worth $378,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,990 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 885,866 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,555,000 after purchasing an additional 536,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $24,442,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.32.

NYSE SPG opened at $92.93 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $144.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

