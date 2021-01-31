PGGM Investments Sells 1,392,478 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,996,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,392,478 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage comprises 1.6% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned approximately 2.28% of Extra Space Storage worth $347,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,430,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,070,000 after acquiring an additional 41,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,390,000 after acquiring an additional 102,142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,159,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 106.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,378,000 after acquiring an additional 497,868 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 31.9% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 738,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,044,000 after acquiring an additional 178,800 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $113.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $121.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average is $109.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.