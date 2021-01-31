PGGM Investments Sells 1,752,557 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,924,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,752,557 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for approximately 1.0% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. PGGM Investments owned 2.61% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $215,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,421,000 after purchasing an additional 126,026 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 674,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 522,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,855.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OHI opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

