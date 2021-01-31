PGGM Investments Sells 235,601 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,601 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $76,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY opened at $207.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

