PGGM Investments Sells 45,530 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,530 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.11% of Waste Management worth $54,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM stock opened at $111.32 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

