PGGM Investments Sells 4,931,415 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,628,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,931,415 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.71% of Equity Residential worth $155,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Equity Residential by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Equity Residential by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 31,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.