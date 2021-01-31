PGGM Investments Sells 97,158 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,158 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $97,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 505,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP opened at $136.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

