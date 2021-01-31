Phantasma Market Cap Achieves $6.07 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $123,832.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantasma has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,101.04 or 0.99933244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00024565 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00030939 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000257 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

