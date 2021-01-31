Phoenixcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $301,668.47 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 126.4% higher against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $301,668.47 and $29.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,620.28 or 0.99982095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00024112 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.91 or 0.01097085 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.00 or 0.00306293 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00195388 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002458 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001963 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00028461 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00030807 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,556,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

