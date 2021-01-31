PhoenixDAO Trading Down 18.6% Over Last Week (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $1.47 million and $99,165.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00048572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00134416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00277089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00067830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038973 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

