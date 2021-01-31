Phore (PHR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18,858.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Phore has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Phore has a market cap of $2.81 million and $18,858.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000305 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014908 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,173,024 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

