Photon (PHO) Price Up 261.1% Over Last 7 Days

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Photon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Photon has a total market capitalization of $193,777.06 and approximately $3.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Photon has traded up 261.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,583.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,283.38 or 0.03938773 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.00391051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.77 or 0.01202380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.48 or 0.00541632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00421129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.00259872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00022489 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 38,016,276,394 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.