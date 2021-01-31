PieDAO DEFI++ One Day Volume Hits $41,055.00 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can now be bought for approximately $3.34 or 0.00010259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $41,055.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00134450 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00276799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00067841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00039054 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Trading

PieDAO DEFI++ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

