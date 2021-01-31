PieDAO DOUGH v2 Hits One Day Trading Volume of $351,436.00 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $8.64 million and $351,436.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00003791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00132286 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00268585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00067727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00037941 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,713,556 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

