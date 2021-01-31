Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Up 63.6% in January

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGENY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 582. Pigeon has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

