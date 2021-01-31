Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $688,838.36 and $157,538.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00144629 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000648 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,100,049,616 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

