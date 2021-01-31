Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PING shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Ping Identity stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.29, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 31,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $995,893.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,404,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,204,150 shares of company stock valued at $138,455,245 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 830,623 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,254 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

