Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Up 48.0% in January

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PME traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. 361,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,087. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $118.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of -0.47. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 6.32%.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

