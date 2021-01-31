Pinkcoin (PINK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $51,709.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 54.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.72 or 0.00309851 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00028552 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003469 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.42 or 0.01557784 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,001,474 coins and its circulating supply is 424,741,038 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

