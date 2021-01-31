Pirate Chain Reaches One Day Volume of $101,300.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $24.46 million and approximately $101,300.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.09 or 0.00258624 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00107125 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00031494 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain's total supply is 173,140,983 coins.

Pirate Chain's official website is pirate.black.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

