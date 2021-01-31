PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Up 4.4% This Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0606 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $1.56 million and $12,190.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000085 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.