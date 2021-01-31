Pivot Token (PVT) Hits Market Capitalization of $903,908.48

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $903,908.48 and approximately $544,780.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00068458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.42 or 0.00910427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00052838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.43 or 0.04531663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00021018 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00031663 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token is a token. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

