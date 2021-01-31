PIVX (PIVX) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.33 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a total market cap of $31.33 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001849 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,147,890 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

