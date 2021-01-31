Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $111,019.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,411 shares of company stock worth $1,242,629 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

