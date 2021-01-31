Playkey (PKT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $47,062.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 29.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 46% higher against the dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $178,571.16 and approximately $47,062.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00067937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.02 or 0.00916830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.88 or 0.04507827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031249 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

