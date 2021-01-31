Pmeer (PMEER) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $338,560.00

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Pmeer has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar. One Pmeer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00048812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00133849 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00276622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00066976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00039510 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

