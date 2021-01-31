pNetwork (PNT) Market Capitalization Tops $21.93 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 76.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, pNetwork has traded 104.5% higher against the dollar. One pNetwork token can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002839 BTC on exchanges. pNetwork has a market cap of $21.93 million and $101.54 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00067719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.99 or 0.00906484 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.25 or 0.04422719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00021035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00030410 BTC.

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 70,958,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,734,545 tokens. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

pNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

