POA (POA) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.40 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 24.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. POA has a market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, POA has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.
About POA
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 284,092,127 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .
