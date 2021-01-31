PolySwarm (NCT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,963.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One PolySwarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. PolySwarm has a market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $2,963.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00068660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.40 or 0.00907184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,469.55 or 0.04497857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00020976 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00031226 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

