Populous Hits One Day Volume of $4.24 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00004357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $77.97 million and $4.24 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Populous has traded up 61.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00883037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00050931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.01 or 0.04389709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019795 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00030158 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (PPT) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

