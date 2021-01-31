PotCoin (POT) Price Up 24.9% This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $9,758.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,719.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.05 or 0.03979455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.00390810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.70 or 0.01212431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.59 or 0.00533604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00415421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00259600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022589 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,612,027 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

