Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.20.

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of POWI stock traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $80.55. 613,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,448. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,163,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,357.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,180 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 90.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after buying an additional 2,233,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 120.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after buying an additional 1,195,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 99.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after buying an additional 1,042,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 80.9% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

