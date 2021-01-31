Power Ledger (POWR) Achieves Market Cap of $44.84 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $44.84 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.91 or 0.00898210 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00051335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.63 or 0.04464495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a token. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars.

