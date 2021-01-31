Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Up 48.5% in January

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Power REIT by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Power REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Power REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,233,000. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power REIT alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:PW traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.75. 62,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,960. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 10.24.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.