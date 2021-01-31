PowerPool (CVP) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $14.18 million and $4.61 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool token can currently be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00007146 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00131859 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00266354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00066840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066489 BTC.

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

PowerPool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

