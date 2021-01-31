PowerPool One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.59 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One PowerPool token can currently be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00006771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $13.26 million and $4.59 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00048272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00132995 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00270330 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00068234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00066961 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00038889 BTC.

PowerPool Token Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

PowerPool Token Trading

PowerPool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.