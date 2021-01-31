PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of PPL by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 67,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 171,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PPL by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.97.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.67. 5,880,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,644. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

