PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,025 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

